Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $650,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,959 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,084,000 after acquiring an additional 294,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,122. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 201.39%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

