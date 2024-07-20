Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 742,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,631,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 399,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

