Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 455,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after buying an additional 58,488 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $89.57.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -105.79%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

