Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $270,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.71.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.70 on Friday, reaching $633.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,936. The stock has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $655.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

