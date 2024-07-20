Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

