Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 724 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $592,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $289,711,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CI traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

