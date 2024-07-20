Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 82.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Celestica by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. 1,716,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,250. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

