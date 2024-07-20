DA Davidson Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

DA Davidson reiterated their underperform rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a $8.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $613.21 million, a PE ratio of -79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

