Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.24. 287,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,128,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,480,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 79,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

