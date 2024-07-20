Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.03. 2,538,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,341. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 371.97, a P/E/G ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.78.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,176,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,028 shares in the company, valued at $35,574,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

