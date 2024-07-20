DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

