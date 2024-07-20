Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.49. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 5,394 shares traded.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

About Deswell Industries

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

