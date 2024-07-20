Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Helical (LON:HLCL) Price Target to GBX 280

Helical (LON:HLCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.50) to GBX 280 ($3.63) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helical Stock Performance

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 236 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 214.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Helical has a 12-month low of GBX 181 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 281.80 ($3.65).

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -839.16%.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Read More

