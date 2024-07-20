Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

DEO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $128.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $178.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

