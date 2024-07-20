Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading Up 33.3%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Dialight Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

