DigiByte Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $143.72 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,097.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00587717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00108980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00243648 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00050306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00070713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,141,410,636 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

