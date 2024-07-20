Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.17. 1,168,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,516. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

