Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

DFIC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.88. 450,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

