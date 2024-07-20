Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

