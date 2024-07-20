Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 339,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,265. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

