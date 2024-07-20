Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.00 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00, Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.
Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
