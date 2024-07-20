Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.00 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00, Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

