Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

DMLP stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 2,800 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $77,128.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,096.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,741.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $447,968 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

