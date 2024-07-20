Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 16.0% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.49. 1,223,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $178.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

