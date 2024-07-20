Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,913,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

