Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 14,208 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EMB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $90.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.