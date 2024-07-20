Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 568,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,774. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
