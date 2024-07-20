Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.03. 3,057,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $58.62.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on UL
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.