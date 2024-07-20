Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,659,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Prologis by 15,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after buying an additional 1,020,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. 3,485,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,909. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.