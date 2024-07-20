Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chubb Stock Down 2.9 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
