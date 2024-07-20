Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

ELV traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $500.12. 1,290,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $533.12 and its 200 day moving average is $514.75. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $555.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

