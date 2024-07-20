Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $298,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.09 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

