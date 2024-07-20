Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $946,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,317. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

