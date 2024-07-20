Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,962,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 193,110 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,075,000 after buying an additional 198,413 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,888,000 after buying an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.07. 4,168,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

