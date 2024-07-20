Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 268 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.67. 5,121,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.86. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

