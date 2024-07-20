Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,141. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.