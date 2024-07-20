Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $72.70. 11,913,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,921,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

