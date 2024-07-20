Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,524,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

