Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 283 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 361.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Workiva by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.
Insider Transactions at Workiva
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Stock Down 0.8 %
WK stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Workiva Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
