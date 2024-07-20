Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 385 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,356. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.