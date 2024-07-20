Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,895 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

MUB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

