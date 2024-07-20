Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 6,720 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE SLB traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $49.67. 17,680,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
