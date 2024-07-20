Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. 1,978,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,285. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

