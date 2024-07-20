Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ball by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ball by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after buying an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 1,672,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,961. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

