Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 12.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 7.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $2,094,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 419.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 580,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

