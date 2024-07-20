DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. 671,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,353. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

