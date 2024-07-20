Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.41

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1788389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,458 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after buying an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after buying an additional 293,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after buying an additional 644,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after buying an additional 1,468,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile



Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

