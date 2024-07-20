DZ Bank Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Sell

DZ Bank lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.69.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $269.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

