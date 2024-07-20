EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Upgrades Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) to Strong-Buy

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

