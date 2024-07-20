ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.70 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $6.70 million and $2,525.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03661928 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $190.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

