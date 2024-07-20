Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 6,510 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Radio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Emerson Radio ( NYSEAMERICAN:MSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

